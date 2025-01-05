Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) vs. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Head to Head Review

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -30.69% -15.57% -12.87% GlobalFoundries 10.95% 6.87% 4.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $305.71 million 73.12 -$26.26 million N/A N/A GlobalFoundries $7.39 billion 3.22 $1.02 billion $1.34 32.22

This table compares Astera Labs and GlobalFoundries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GlobalFoundries has higher revenue and earnings than Astera Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Astera Labs and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 2 11 0 2.85 GlobalFoundries 0 9 6 0 2.40

Astera Labs presently has a consensus target price of $101.58, suggesting a potential downside of 27.92%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $50.21, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given GlobalFoundries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than Astera Labs.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats Astera Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a strategic partnership with Efficient Computer to develop high-performance computer processors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, New York.

