Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.11. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.