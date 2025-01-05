Autonolas (OLAS) Price Tops $1.50

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Autonolas has a total market cap of $113.96 million and $1.47 million worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonolas token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Autonolas Token Profile

Autonolas’ launch date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 542,224,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,208,580 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 542,224,052.99077582 with 75,063,131.70636969 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 1.42036513 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,135,001.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

