Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $67.33. Approximately 264,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 310,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

