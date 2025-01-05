Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $488.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $601.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.31, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $698.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,545 shares of company stock worth $31,159,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.