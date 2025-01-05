Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and traded as high as $20.00. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands.

Bank of Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.4913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

