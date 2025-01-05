BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.