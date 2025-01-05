Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 289,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 334,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $247.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
