Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 289,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 334,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $247.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

