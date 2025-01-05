Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.72. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

