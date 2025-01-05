Comparing Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Profitability

This table compares Webuy Global and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Webuy Global and Unrivaled Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global $65.44 million 0.18 -$5.15 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 7.90 -$188.93 million $0.01 53.00

Volatility and Risk

Webuy Global has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Webuy Global has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webuy Global beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

