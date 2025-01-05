Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CGTL)

Creative Global Technology’s (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 6th. Creative Global Technology had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 26th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Creative Global Technology Trading Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ CGTL opened at $6.00 on Friday. Creative Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

About Creative Global Technology

Mission Consumer electronic devices have a limited life, but some rest idle with meaningful useful life left. We help make every minute of recycled consumer electronic devices’ lives count with our expertise in quickly connecting their demands and supplies, thereby facilitating the circular economy in the consumer electronic devices business and reducing waste.

