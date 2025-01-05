Degen (DEGEN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $180.29 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Degen has a market capitalization of $180.29 million and $92.22 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Degen has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,789.59 or 0.99785786 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,014.85 or 0.98995229 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01471177 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $125,928,126.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

