Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.95 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.95 ($0.92). 1,003,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 792,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.55 ($0.91).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £711.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,056.43, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

