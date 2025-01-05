Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) vs. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) Critical Review

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Driven Brands and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.33 billion 1.12 -$744.96 million $0.04 396.25 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $117.73 million 0.80 N/A N/A N/A

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Driven Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Driven Brands and Autozi Internet Technology (Global), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 4 7 1 2.75 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Driven Brands currently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Driven Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Profitability

This table compares Driven Brands and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands 0.27% 14.86% 2.36% Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Driven Brands beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

(Get Free Report)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.