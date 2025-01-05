Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,371 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 119.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,973,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 4,346,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,796,000 after buying an additional 1,809,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,963,000 after buying an additional 1,733,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,750,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

