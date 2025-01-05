Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $51.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,622.80. The trade was a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

