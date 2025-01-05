FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $475.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.67. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

