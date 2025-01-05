Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $21.40. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 189,215 shares changing hands.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 60.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 809,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 83,538 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

