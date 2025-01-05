Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.72 and traded as high as $48.62. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 25,186,578 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

