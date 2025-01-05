FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 49.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

