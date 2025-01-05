Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXX) to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell to Celebrate Milestone

Foxx Development Holdings Inc., a prominent provider of consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solutions for retail and institutional clients, is set to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, January 3, 2025. This event marks a significant achievement for the Company, which transitioned to a publicly traded entity in September 2024 and underscores its ongoing expansion efforts in business operations and market presence.
The Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony, a cherished tradition held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, serves as a platform to celebrate corporate accomplishments and growth. Greg Foley, the CEO of Foxx Development, will lead the ceremony alongside key personnel, employees, valued customers, strategic partners, and distinguished guests.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Nasdaq website, with the commencement of live coverage and event highlights scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Following the event, photos and videos will be made available on Foxx Development’s corporate website and social media channels.
Foxx Development is a leading provider of consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solutions catering to retail and institutional clients. The company boasts robust research and development capabilities, and a strategic focus on nurturing long-term partnerships with mobile network operators, distributors, and suppliers globally. Its product range includes mobile phones, tablets, and other electronic devices marketed across the United States. Additionally, Foxx Development is actively engaged in the development and distribution of end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. For further information, please visit http://foxxusa.com and http://ir.foxxusa.com.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements encompass future financial and operational performance, plans, objectives, and outlook for future operations, products, and services. Such statements are subject to various uncertainties, contingencies, and competitive factors, many of which are challenging to predict and outside the Company’s control. Hence, actual results and event timing may differ significantly from the expected outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.
For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:
International Elite Capital
Annabelle Zhang
Telephone: +1(646) 866-7928
Email: [email protected]
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Foxx Development’s 8K filing here.
