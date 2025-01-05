Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $133,663.05 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $133,663.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,363.95. This represents a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27.
Freshworks Stock Performance
FRSH opened at $16.07 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.