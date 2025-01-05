FY2024 EPS Estimates for Softchoice Increased by Analyst

Softchoice Corp. (TSE:SFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Softchoice in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Softchoice’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Softchoice to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

