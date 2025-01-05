Gaimin (GMRX) Trading 5% Lower This Week

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Gaimin has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $182,671.61 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,904.72 or 0.99805721 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,064.07 or 0.98948744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,996,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,996,000,000 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0006403 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $341,249.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

