General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

General Steel Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. General Steel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

General Steel Stock Performance

About General Steel

(Get Free Report)

General Steel Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cell research, development, storage, and cell culture service in the People's Republic of China. General Steel Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.