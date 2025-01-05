GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.
GOVX has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GeoVax Labs
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.