GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

GOVX has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

