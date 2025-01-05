German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GABC shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

