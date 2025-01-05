Getech Group (LON:GTC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 117,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.64. The company has a market cap of £3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

In other Getech Group news, insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £1,870,000 ($2,322,981.37). 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

