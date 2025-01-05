Goldfinch Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $153.13 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $153.13 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,712.37 or 0.99739713 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,933.05 or 0.98944219 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Goldfinch Profile
Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,014,651 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
