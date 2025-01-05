Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 66.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,255 shares of company stock worth $11,784,327. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

