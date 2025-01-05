Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Critical Analysis

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SAIHEAT and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 17.55% 2.46% 0.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SAIHEAT and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAIHEAT $6.95 million 1.66 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $36.57 million 6.98 $54.01 million $0.62 17.68

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than SAIHEAT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SAIHEAT and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 58.53%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats SAIHEAT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

