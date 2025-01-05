Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,924,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,555,837.50. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $24,540.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.