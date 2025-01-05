HashAI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.64 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. HashAI has a market capitalization of $123.64 million and $2.08 million worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. The official message board for HashAI is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00144513 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,882,564.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

