HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 176.92% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2029 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,541,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 518,610 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 56.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 13,727,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 4,940,779 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 442.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,444 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 8,287,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 740,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
