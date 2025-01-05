Head-To-Head Contrast: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% AFC Gamma 13.69% 12.93% 8.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and AFC Gamma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $173,188.00 23.70 -$4.20 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $36.79 million 5.15 $20.95 million $0.40 21.58

Volatility and Risk

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 6.72, suggesting that its stock price is 572% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe and Green Development and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 AFC Gamma 0 2 2 1 2.80

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.19%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Safe and Green Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

