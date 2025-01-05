Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 103.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

