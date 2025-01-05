Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Financial Comparison

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Navigator 14.48% 7.40% 4.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Navigator”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $112.30 million 1.77 $1.51 million N/A N/A Navigator $564.28 million 2.05 $82.25 million $1.13 13.97

Risk & Volatility

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Himalaya Shipping and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Navigator 0 0 5 0 3.00

Navigator has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Navigator’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Dividends

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Navigator pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Navigator pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navigator beats Himalaya Shipping on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

