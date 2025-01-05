Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Shares Up 8.2% – Here’s Why

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 328,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 310,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Hyperfine Trading Up 8.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.
