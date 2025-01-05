Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $136.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

