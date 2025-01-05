Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $676,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,732.77. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 151.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 521,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.