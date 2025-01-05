Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 20,401 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $220,534.81. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,948.14. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $89,907.30.

On Friday, December 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $209,136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.12.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

