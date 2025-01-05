Insider Selling: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Sells A$1,392,483.62 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Kay Page sold 294,394 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.73 ($2.94), for a total transaction of A$1,392,483.62 ($864,896.66).
Kay Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kay Page bought 250,908 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.70 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,179,267.60 ($732,464.35).
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Kay Page sold 93,687 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.76 ($2.95), for a total value of A$445,669.06 ($276,813.08).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Kay Page sold 150,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.03), for a total value of A$731,700.00 ($454,472.05).
- On Friday, December 20th, Kay Page sold 2,514 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.92), for a total value of A$11,815.80 ($7,339.01).
Harvey Norman Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Harvey Norman
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
