Insider Selling: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $184,200.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

