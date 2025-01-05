Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells 4,411 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lackner sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $13,762.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,909.04. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZNTL

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.