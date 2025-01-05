Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,236.12. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zynex Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zynex by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 646.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

