International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $35,070.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,591.21. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
International Seaways Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.10. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on International Seaways
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 62.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in International Seaways by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 408.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
