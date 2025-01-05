inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded inTEST from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

inTEST Price Performance

INTT opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. inTEST has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

