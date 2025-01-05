IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.71. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 58,312 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRIDEX

IRIDEX Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.