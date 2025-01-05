ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and traded as high as $100.37. ITOCHU shares last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 29,983 shares.

ITOCHU Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ITOCHU were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

