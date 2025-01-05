JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

TWFG opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 122.61 and a quick ratio of 122.61. TWFG has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter worth $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in TWFG in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TWFG in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in TWFG in the third quarter worth about $310,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

